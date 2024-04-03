Woman and daughter murdered in their home, stabbed repeatedly by person they knew

Mpumalanga police are probing a case where a 40-year-old woman and her 23-year-old daughter were murdered in the early hours of Tuesday. The mother and daughter were allegedly murdered by a person who is believed by police to be very close to the family and based in Matsulu, outside Mbombela.

“According to information, the suspect is said to have visited the family (on Monday) night at about 9pm while they were watching TV,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. “It is further reported that the woman's son went to sleep earlier, leaving behind the man in question, with the other family members,” he said. “Later, it is said that the son was woken-up when his mother screamed for help, and he entered the house then reportedly saw a suspect still holding a knife in his hand.”

After noticing the incident, the son quickly ran out and called for help from the neighbours. However, when the son returned home with the neighbours, they realised that that the assailant had managed to escape through the window. “It was during this time as they got inside the house, that they found the mother and her daughter laying in a pool of blood, with multiple stab wounds. Police and medical personnel were summoned to the scene but unfortunately, both victims were certified dead,” said Mdhluli.

A case with two counts of murder has been opened and the investigation is under way, as police hope to trace and arrest the suspect. “It is against this backdrop that police launched a massive manhunt for the suspect of this outrageous act. Meanwhile the investigators are convinced that Mr Thulani "Mathousand" Sikhundla (pictured) can assist them in their investigation,” said Mdhluli. Police in Mpumalanga have requested Thulani "Mathousand" Sikhundla (pictured) to contact them urgently, following the brutal murder of a woman and her daughter. Picture: SAPS “Anyone who knows his whereabouts can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Manamela, has "strongly" condemned the murder of the two defenceless women. Manamela has also vowed that "no stone will be left unturned and the aim is to swiftly bring the perpetrator before justice". In February, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele had expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year.