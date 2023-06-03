Independent Online
Saturday, June 3, 2023

Woman arrested for human trafficking women from the DRC to SA

The 41-year-old suspect accused of human trafficking, being arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Klerksdorp on Friday. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in Klerksdorp on Friday for allegedly human trafficking women from Congo to South Africa.

Esther Mwanza’s arrest comes after two women, aged 20 and 31, were found at her home on January 20.

The women reported that they had allegedly been trafficked from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to South Africa.

The women further alleged that they have endured labour exploitation since their arrival in the country.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said: “The victims were interviewed and subsequently taken to a place of safety which was provided by the Department of Social Development.”

Mwanza appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday where her case was postponed to June 9 for a formal bail application.

IOL

