Woman bust with 41 000 mandrax pills in Cape Town

Cape Town - A 33-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Friday after she was arrested with over R2 million worth of drugs.
According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, illegal drugs is one of the root causes of violent crime in our communities, and members attached to the West Coast District, Provincial Operational Command Centre, and Provincial Traffic are lauded for their efforts to remove drugs from the streets.
He said on Wednesday, during an integrated operation, members conducted a vehicle checkpoint along the N7 Klawer weighbridge.
“They stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle which resulted in the confiscation of a total 41 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R2 050 000.
“The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old female, was arrested and detained. She is due to appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 28, on a charge of dealing in drugs,” van Wyk said.
In a separate incident, police in Table View received information about an individual at a hotel who was possibly carrying drugs.
According to van Wyk, on Wednesday at approximately 11am, officers attached to Table View police station received information regarding a foreign national that was booked in a room at a hotel in Marine Drive.
“According to the information, the person is a drug courier. SAPS raided the room and found 13 containers (13 kg) filled with tik, with an estimated street value of R3.2 million. No one was in the room. All the tik was confiscated and booked in as exhibits. The Hawks are now investigating the matter and are in pursuit of the suspect,” van Wyk said.