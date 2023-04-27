Woman bust with 41 000 mandrax pills in Cape Town

Cape Town - A 33-year-old woman is expected to appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Friday after she was arrested with over R2 million worth of drugs. According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, illegal drugs is one of the root causes of violent crime in our communities, and members attached to the West Coast District, Provincial Operational Command Centre, and Provincial Traffic are lauded for their efforts to remove drugs from the streets.

He said on Wednesday, during an integrated operation, members conducted a vehicle checkpoint along the N7 Klawer weighbridge. “They stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle which resulted in the confiscation of a total 41 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R2 050 000. “The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old female, was arrested and detained. She is due to appear in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Friday, April 28, on a charge of dealing in drugs,” van Wyk said.