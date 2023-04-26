PICS: Hawks confiscate prescription drugs at Cape Town International Airport en route to London

Cape Town – A cargo of prescription drugs en route to London from Cape Town International Airport has been seized by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). According to the Hawks’ spokesperson in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani, three suspects were arrested in connection with the cargo.

She said the illegal possession of prescription drugs in the province was rife and the cargo seized contained Schedule 5 and 6 medicines. “At about 9am on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team (SANEB) executed search warrants on four premises in Hanover Park. The medication that was confiscated by the Hawks. Picture: Hawks “The team was led to Cape Town International Airport through joint-multidisciplinary searches and routine checks at the airport together with customs and South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAPHRA).

The medication that was confiscated by the Hawks. Picture: Hawks "After the search, a total of 50 boxes (mayla aprozalam), as well as 189 bottles of Stilpane, were confiscated at Cape Town International Airport cargo en route to London," Hani said. Maya alprazolam is typically used to reduce anxiety. It may also be used to induce sleep, and its effects can be felt within an hour. Hani said the suspects were arrested after they were linked to the parcels as being its exporters.

“Three suspects, between the ages of 18 and 19, were arrested and subsequently detained for contravening the Medicine and Related Substance Act, Act 101 of 1965,” she said. The trio were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. [email protected]