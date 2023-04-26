Disbarred attorney who allegedly misappropriated over R6 million granted bail

Cape Town – A former attorney in Cape Town has been granted bail in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where she faces a number of charges including fraud. Zeenat Mohamed, 41, who has since been struck from the roll of attorneys on March 15, 2023, has been charged with fraud, forgery, uttering alternatively theft and money laundering.

According to the spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani, Mohamed made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday. She was arrested earlier in the morning. “This comes after her arrest on Tuesday morning on a warrant at her residence by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team and she was immediately brought before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court,” Hani said.

According to Hani, Mohamed was practising as an attorney and conveyancer at the time of the alleged crimes. “It is reported that whilst Mohamed was practising as an attorney and conveyancer, the accused misappropriated trust funds to the amount of over R6.6 million that was intended for settling two immovable property transactions between May 2020 and August 2021,” Hani said. The court subsequently granted Mohamed bail of R50 000 with stringent conditions.

The matter has also been transferred to the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Bellville. Mohamed is expected back in the court on May 23, 2023. [email protected]