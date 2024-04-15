A 36-year-old woman caught travelling on a bus allegedly with R3million worth of drugs is expected to line up in the dock this morning. Police said the woman was arrested on Saturday in East London.

According to a Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala East London Flying Squad members received an information of an unknown woman who was travelling from Bloemfontein to East London by bus. “The suspect was suspected to be in possession of drugs.” She said the bus was spotted and then followed to Windmill roadhouse where it was stopped.

“Upon stopping the bus the female passenger was pointed out by a security officer. “The members asked the permission to search her bag and they were granted. “Upon searching the suspects bag, members found drugs suspected to be crystal meth or tik.”

The drugs were found in the luggage. Picture: SAPS Mqala said police found 15 bricks bags of crystal meth in the suspect’s possession. “The drugs weighed 20,50 kilograms in total and the estimated street value is R3million.”

Police said the suspect was arrested on the spot and charged with dealing in drugs. “She was taken to Fleet Street for detention and will appear before the East London Magistrate Court on April 15.” Last week, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) tactical response unit arrested a 39-year-old woman who was found with over R700,000 worth of drugs in her Mercedes Benz.