Woman dies in hail of bullets as ex-lover launches deadly attack on her new boyfriend

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly launched a deadly attack on his ex-lover and her new boyfriend while they were sitting in a vehicle. The 32-year-old woman died in a hail of bullets, while her new boyfriend was also shot but survived the attack “miraculously”, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“Miracles saved the life of a 32-year-old victim who was sitting with his 32-year-old girlfriend in a car when they were sprayed with a hail of bullets by a suspected jealous ex-boyfriend in Nelsville, Nelspruit on Thursday 20 October 2022 at about 7:20,” said Mohlala. “Allegations revealed that the couple stopped adjacent a local shop and one of their friends, who was also on board alighted from the car and went to the shop.” The friend said she noticed two suspects, who are known to her, hiding behind trees where the vehicle occupied by the lovebirds was parked.

“The friend watched attentively when she came from the shop and saw the two suspects advancing towards the victims’ vehicle. One suspect was wielding a gun and immediately pulled the trigger, firing several shots towards the victims,” said Mohlala. “One victim (new boyfriend), a miraculous survivor, was shot on his right arm, whilst his girlfriend was not so lucky as she was fatally wounded after countless hail of bullets were pumped into her helpless body. Both victims were transported to hospital, but the alleged suspect's ex-girlfriend was declared dead on arrival. “Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old suspect who was with the deceased’s ex-boyfriend. The jealous ex-boyfriend is still on the run, but police are doing their best to bring him to book,” said Mohlala.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident. She appealed to community members to use peaceful ways of solving their differences without resorting to violence. IOL