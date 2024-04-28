One person has been killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Durban North on Sunday. Emergency services were alerted to the incident just after 3pm.

Kyle van Reenen of Ensure Security said they arrived at a property in Adelaide Tambo Drive in Durban North to find that one person had been shot dead whilst the others had been left with injuries ranging from minor to critical. ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, added that the wounded were stabilised at the scene by various emergency personnel before being rushed to hospital for further care. "The scene was cornered off and the road closed by South African Police Service (SAPS). At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further," he said.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, four Asian women were reportedly sitting in one room of their rented house when a male companion, also of Asian origin, arrived and the women reportedly asked him to give them a lift to the nearby shopping centre. A woman was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Durban North on Sunday. Picture: SAPS

A woman was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Durban North on Sunday. Picture: SAPS “When the women and their male friend were getting into the vehicle, another man, also of the same nationality, emerged from inside the house and fired shots. “One woman sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene. The other women were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. The male companion escaped unharmed,” Netshiunda said.

He added that investigations are under way to establish the motive of the shooting as well as the relations between the suspect and the victims. Meanwhile, a security officer was shot dead in Old Main Road in Isipingo, south of Durban.

A security guard was killed in a shooting in Old Main Road in Isipingo. Picture: Supplied Jamieson said the man, in his 30s, was shot during a robbery on Friday. "Unfortunately paramedics arrived on scene to find that the man has sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head and there was nothing they could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene," Jamieson said.