Woman pleads guilty of brutal murder of policeman boyfriend

Zanele Mkhonto, 28, who was arrested for the August 2022 murder of her boyfriend, Sergeant Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala pleaded guilty when she appeared before the High Court in Mbombela. IOL last year reported that the 45-year-old police sergeant was shot five times with his service pistol — two times in the head and three times in his upper body — on August 2 last year in Gedlembane, Pienaar.

The brutal murder of the police officer was investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations, also known as the Hawks, based in Mbombela. “Zanele Mkhonto, aged 28, appeared before the Mbombela High Court on November 2, for the murder of a police officer,” said Hawks Mpumalanga spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. Zanele Mkhonto, aged 28, has pleaded guilty after she was arrested for the August 2022 murder of her boyfriend, who was a police officer. Photo: Hawks “The accused (Mkhonto) pleaded guilty on pre-meditated murder. The case was postponed to November 27 for pre-sentence report at the high court.”

Mkhonto remains in custody until her next appearance. Sekgotodi said Mkhonto was arrested just days after the policeman’s murder, and remained behind bars since August last year. “During the investigation, Mkhonto, the girlfriend of the late Thwala was linked to the murder, arrested and charged on August 10, 2022,” said Sekgotodi.

Zanele Mkhonto has pleaded guilty after she was arrested for the brutal murder of Mpumalanga police officer Mandlenkosi Happy Thwala, aged 45. Photo: SAPS “She appeared at KaNyamazane Magistrate’s Court on the same day and was remanded in custody. The accused (Mkhonto) received the services of Legal Aid and battled in court on several occasions to obtain bail. She was denied bail and remained in custody since.” Days after the murder, IOL reported that Thwala’s body was discovered by a concerned neighbour. “Police in Pienaar were called to attend to a scene where a neighbour alleges that she received a call from the mother of the member, requesting the neighbour to check on her son as she is suspecting that her son might have been murdered,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said at the time.