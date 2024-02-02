Woman released on R5,000 bail after stolen Eskom cables were used to make big pots

A 52-year-old woman, Nombango Claudia Mogiba, was released on R5,000 bail by the Calcutta Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property; Eskom cables and a Transnet tarpaulin. Mogiba was arrested by the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation, working alongside other units of the South African Police Service, according to spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“Glaudia Mogiba appeared before the Calcutta Magistrate’s Court of Thursday, February 1 2024 for possession of suspected stolen property,” Sekgotodi narrated. “She was granted R5,000 bail and the case was postponed to March 28 2024 for further investigation.” Nombango Claudia Mogiba was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property - Eskom cables used to manufacture big pots. Picture: Hawks Earlier this week, the Hawks said the Eskom cables found at Mogiba’s house where being used to manufacture big pots. Numerous pots were also found in the yard.

“It is alleged that on Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 8am, information was received from Combined Private Investigations (CPI) regarding a house in Mkhuhlu where copper cables were kept to be transported late at night. The team followed up on the information and went to the said address,” she said. When the law enforcement team arrived at the house, the homeowner was not at home. Upon her arrival, Mogiba was informed about the existence of a search warrant.

“She granted the team permission to search the premises. During the search, aluminium cables suspected to be from Eskom were found on the premises covered by tarpaulin belonging to Transnet. More rolls of aluminium cables were found next to the house, covered by tarpaulin,” said Sekgotodi. Eskom officials were summoned to the crime scene and they identified the cables as Eskom property. Nombango Claudia Mogiba was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property - Eskom cables used to manufacture big pots. Picture: Hawks The black tarpaulin covering the aluminium cables was also confirmed to be Transnet property.

“A lot of aluminium pots were also found in the house and outside the room, suspected to have been manufactured from the smelting of stolen cables,” said Sekgotodi. Mogiba was arrested and charged for possession of suspected stolen property, the Eskom cables. She appeared before the Calcutta Magistrate’s Court on Monday, and her case was postponed to Thursday for formal bail application. She was subsequently released on bail by the court.