Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket to determine the circumstances that led to the death of a 77-year-old woman in Gordon’s Bay, after she allegedly fell from a balcony. The woman allegedly fell from a balcony in the early hours of last Wednesday, December 13.

According to the Western Cape provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg, the incident took place in Watt Street. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and police are investigating an inquest.” He urged anyone with any information about the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

It is understood the woman was a German national, however, police could not confirm this. In a similar incident in February this year, twin brothers who had been ringing in their milestone 62nd birthday fell to their deaths from a balcony at a holiday chalet. At the time, Dylan Meyrick of the IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue, said they responded to a complex in Chaka’s Rock after the collapse of a third storey balcony.