Woman’s body found wrapped in cellotape in the Free State on Christmas Eve

A suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder in Caleb Motshabi.
The Free State police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said on Sunday, December 24, Kopanong police received information about an alleged body wrapped in cellotape inside a shack.
“Members rushed to the address and on arrival they found the shack locked but drag marks were spotted leading to the pit toilet. Upon inspecting the pit toilet, they made the discovery of the body of a 34-year-old female who was identified as Sinah Bantjies, wrapped in cellotape and covered in mud,” Kareli said.
He said a 43-year-old man who had fled the scene was identified as a suspect.
The suspect was traced and arrested in Botshabelo.
He will appear in court soon.
Kareli said this is the second incident in the area in days.
He said on Wednesday, December 20 at 4pm, Kopanong police received a call about two bodies in a shack in T13 in Caleb Motshabi.
“Members rushed to the scene and discovered the bodies of two females aged 91 and 66-year-old on the bed. The victims’ neighbour made the discovery after she last saw the 66-year-old while in their yard earlier that day.
“Kopanong Police initially opened two cases of inquest for further investigation. Preliminary post mortem results revealed that the two were murdered as 91-year-old Sarah Sentlholo died of poisoning and her 66-year-old daughter, Rebecca Moyetsane, was strangled to death,” Kareli said.
Police have launched a manhunt for yhe killers and appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist their investigation to contact Detective Sergeant Matli from the Kopanong Detectives at 073 194 8801 or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send an anonymous tip-off on MySapsApp.