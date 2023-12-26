Woman’s body found wrapped in cellotape in the Free State on Christmas Eve

A suspect is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder in Caleb Motshabi. The Free State police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said on Sunday, December 24, Kopanong police received information about an alleged body wrapped in cellotape inside a shack.

“Members rushed to the address and on arrival they found the shack locked but drag marks were spotted leading to the pit toilet. Upon inspecting the pit toilet, they made the discovery of the body of a 34-year-old female who was identified as Sinah Bantjies, wrapped in cellotape and covered in mud,” Kareli said. He said a 43-year-old man who had fled the scene was identified as a suspect. The suspect was traced and arrested in Botshabelo.

He will appear in court soon. Kareli said this is the second incident in the area in days. He said on Wednesday, December 20 at 4pm, Kopanong police received a call about two bodies in a shack in T13 in Caleb Motshabi.