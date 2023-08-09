Women’s Day killing: 40-year-old stabbed to death in home invasion

As the country celebrates Women’s Day, police are on the hunt for the killers of an Eastern Cape woman who was murdered in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The incident took place in Sherlock Street, Richmond Hill in Humewood just after 1am.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said is it alleged police heard her screaming as well as breaking of glass. “The neighbours immediately responded and found her lying on the floor with stab wounds. “She was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries.”

Van Rensburg said it was later established that the suspect gained entrance to the property by breaking a side window. “It is unclear what was taken during the attack and police are investigating a murder case.” Police said the victim’s identity is being withheld until a formal identification is held.

They urged anyone who can assist or provide any information relating to the murder to contact SAPS Humewood Detective warrant officer Chris Kleynhans on 082 650 7564 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous. In an unrelated incident in KZN recently, a woman poured boiling water after a suspected robber armed with a knife entered her kitchen. The man died on the front lawn after writhing in pain, police said.