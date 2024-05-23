Worker alerts police after men offer R5,000 bribe to steal R160,000 kidney dialysis machine

The Hawks in Mpumalanga arrested two men after they allegedly offered a worker a R5,000 bribe to allow them to steal kidney dialysis equipment worth R160,000. Hawks provincial spokesperson, Warrant Officer Thandi Tshabalala, said the men aged aged 35 and 44, approached an employee at Braun Dialysis centre and asked for assistance in stealing dialysis equipment.

The employee approached Hawks with the information. “Information was received by the Hawks Secunda based Serious Organised Crime Investigation regarding suspects planning to steal dialysis equipment in Trichardt,’’ said Tshabalala. Tshabalala added that the suspects allegedly came to the dialysis centre on Wednesday to collect the equipment.

“The transaction was finalised and the equipment valued at R160,000 was loaded in a red VW Polo.The suspects were immediately intercepted and were found in possession of medical dialysis equipment,” she added. Tshabalala said during the arrest, equipment with an estimated value of R160,000 was confiscated including a red VW Polo and R5000. She said the suspects are expected to appear at the Secunda District Court on Friday.

They have been charged with theft, corruption, and contravention of the medicine and related substances act. Last week, IOL reported that a Pakistani national was arrested in Midrand for allegedly trying to bribe police during a take-down operation relating to counterfeit goods. Gauteng police said The National Counterfeit Goods Unit led an integrated take-down operation in Midrand, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth over R3 million.