‘Worst form of lawlessness’: Ambulance driver shot and hijacked, medical staff robbed in hospital

Pretoria - The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison has condemned two incidents where an ambulance was hijacked, and in the other incident a hospital was vandalised, and healthcare workers robbed while on duty. In the first incident, several shots were fired before criminals hijacked an ambulance at Pholansikazi community health centre on Sunday morning.

“According to reports, some unknown men pointed a firearm at security personnel stationed at the entrance of Pholansikazi community health centre on Sunday morning,” spokesperson for the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Moeti Mmusi said. “The men proceeded to fire three shots at the driver of the emergency medical services (EMS) before making it off with an ambulance”. The driver of the ambulance was slightly injured, and authorities said he was receiving medical attention.

“The security task team of the company contracted to the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison swiftly responded to the scene, and their efforts paid off as the hijacked ambulance was recovered within two kilometres from the crime scene,” said Mmusi. Another incident happened last weekend at the Carolina Hospital in Mpumalanga. “It is reported that a tavern owner was fighting with some of the patrons. Police were called to the scene and they reportedly responded by firing bullets at the gang that had allegedly attacked the tavern owner,” according to Mmusi.

People who got injured in the fight were subsequently taken to Carolina Hospital. Mmusi said when one of the people who had been brought to the hospital for medical assistance succumbed to his injuries, his associates started vandalising the hospital. “They also attacked and robbed the hospital staff on duty at the time,” said Mmusi.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe has condemned the incidents, saying hospitals and healthcare facilities should not be playgrounds for criminals. Shongwe said “the barbaric and heartlessness displayed towards healthcare workers must never be allowed to thrive”. He said the provincial authorities would continue with ongoing work to identify security threats at the healthcare facilities.