You can now join the SAPS at the age of 35, if you have no criminal record and a passion for public service

The SAPS has announced that it had raised the recruitment age of officers to 35 as it looks to recruit 10,000 new officers in its ranks. This weekend the SAPS embarked on its 2024/2025 recruitment process.

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale said an additional 10,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 35 will be trained to serve as men and women in blue. The announcement was made at the National Career Expo held in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Saturday. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the career expo provided the SAPS with the opportunity to showcase, educate and expose communities to the various career paths in the SAPS.

“During proceedings, management also announced that the age limit for recruitment of new trainees has been raised to 35.” She said application forms were available on the SAPS website and will also be available at police station from Monday. The SAPS noted that were currently 9,000 trainees in academies throughout the country.

“Another 1,000 will be enlisted for training in January 2024. This will bring the total number of recruits trained to 10,000 in the 2023/2024 financial year.” She said training will commence in April 2024. Mathale said the aim is to ensure sufficient boots on the ground to serve and protect the communities we serve.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola said the organisation is targeting those with a passion for public service. “We are inviting disciplined, upright and passionate candidates who are ready to serve and protect their communities. With more boots on the ground, we aim to enhance and improve our response to emerging crime trends”, said Masemola. The basic requirements to join the SAPS is to be a South African citizen, be in possession of a matric certificate and have no criminal record.