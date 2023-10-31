DA probes claims Cape PR councillor lied about medical degrees

According to weekend reports, Abdulkader Elyas allegedly lied about obtaining a medical degree. Elyas serves the DA in the City of Cape Town as a proportional representative, or a PR councillor.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched a probe, following allegations around a City of Cape Town councillor's qualifications.

The party has since confirmed to IOL that a probe is under way.

"The DA has launched an internal investigations into the allegations made against councillor Elyas. This investigation will follow all the party's processes and procedures. The DA will not speculate on these allegations and will be guided by the outcomes of the investigation," said DA national spokesperson, Richard Newton.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Elyas is a student at the University of Cape Town in the faculties of medicine and commerce.