Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 18

A R1.2 billion solar PV plant with battery storage large enough to protect against a full stage of load shedding will be designed and built for the Cape metro.

This was announced by Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Monday, saying the project formed part of two projects awarded support from the C40 Cities Finance Facility (CFF), which offers cities technical and financial assistance in support of green and just transition. In April 2021, the CFF embarked on its third phase of calling on cities to apply to access the technical assistance they offer.

More than 60 cities around the world applied, and Cape Town was the only city that was successfully awarded assistance for two projects.