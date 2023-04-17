Nursing sister Penny Olwage becomes hero of cancer

Pretoria - For a nurse dedicated to answering the call to care for others, it has been a year of life-changing highs and lows, starting with her own cancer diagnosis and culminating in an international honour in recognition of the hope that she embodies. Penny Olwage, an occupational health nurse practitioner at Netcare Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha, was recently named a “Global Hero of Hope” by the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) for her commitment to helping and inspiring others to beat the illness. She is one of four 2023 Global Heroes of Hope in South Africa, joining 30 other heroes globally.

“I had for many years been involved in the Cansa Relay For Life events, which I was originally drawn to when a close friend of mine was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Olwage said. The events run through the night and are well attended by cancer survivors and members of the community. She said becoming involved was a symbolic gesture that her friend had support on her journey, day and night and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Global Relay For Life events are held in more than 3 000 communities across 31 countries. They are held in celebration of cancer survivors and caregivers in honour of those whose lives have been lost. The aim is to raise funds for lifesaving education and support programmes in the fight against cancer. Olwage was so moved by the community spirit and the uplifting atmosphere at the relay event that she began volunteering year after year. She is also a Zumba instructor (a form of aerobics) in her spare time and started organising events to help raise additional funds.

At the recent Cansa Relay For Life event, a total of R97 000 was raised, with Olwage’s team – named “Happy Feet” – being awarded the trophy for the team that raised the most funds. “I found so much meaning in playing my part to help others affected by cancer – I simply had no idea I would soon be living with the disease myself. “As a fit and active healthcare professional, I was bewildered when I felt a lump in my breast shortly before last year’s Relay For Life. “It was surreal when just a few days later, I was having a mammogram under the urgent advice of my doctor,” Olwage said.

She recalled that it came as an absolute shock to receive a positive cancer diagnosis. “Now it was my turn to walk that path, and while it felt like everything was snowballing between the operation, the chemotherapy and all the doctor’s visits, I did my best to maintain a positive attitude.” But she had her friend in her thoughts, who had successfully overcome cancer, and that motivated her.

“I am also fortunate enough to have an incredible support system in my family, my friends and colleagues, and I leaned heavily into my work as an occupational nurse – even on the bad days. “Continuing to work at the hospital gave me a sense of purpose and helped to take my mind off the cancer.” Olwage said that while she is still going for follow-up appointments, she has completed her treatment and now feels better than ever before.