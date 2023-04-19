Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 19

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

SuperSport United's push towards a second-place finish suffered a setback when they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Marumo Gallants FC in the DStv Premiership at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The stalemate meant that the team shared the spoils, and SuperSport moved into second place on the standings at the expense of Orlando Pirates, now in third place, but the Buccaneers have a match in hand. Gallants inched one place up the standings into 13th place in the 16-team competition.

The City of Cape Town says its R575 million social housing project in Goodwood was progressing well with Phase 2 expected to be completed mid-next year.

Acting Human Settlements mayoral committee members James Vos, and City officials visited the social housing project located at the Goodwood train station site to check on its progress.

Upon completion, the social housing rental project will provide housing opportunities to more than 1 000 residents and their families.

IOL

electricity production and distributionpoliticssporthousing and urban planning policyEskomCity of Cape TownSuperSport UnitedMarumo GallantsSouth AfricaAndre de RuyterHousingLoadsheddingSoccerDStv Premiership

Robin-Lee Francke