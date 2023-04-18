City of Cape Town says its R575m social housing project in Goodwood is progressing well

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town says its R575 million social housing project in Goodwood was progressing well with Phase 2 expected to be completed mid next year. Acting Human Settlements mayoral committee members James Vos, and City officials visited the social housing project located at the Goodwood train station site to check on its progress.

Upon completion, the social housing rental project will provide housing opportunities to more than 1 000 residents and their families. The project is a partnership between the City, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA), DCI Community Housing Services (the social housing institution undertaking the development), the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), and the Infrastructure Fund, among others. Vos said he was pleased to see the project progressing steadily. He it would be life-changing for the hundreds of residents who will soon be able to call a social housing unit in Goodwood home.

Upon completion, the social housing rental project will provide housing opportunities to more than 1 000 residents and their families. Picture: City of Cape Town “The project is in line with the City’s strategy of positioning housing developments and social housing projects closer to important economic hubs, city centres, and transport hubs. . The City is without any doubt committed to developing housing opportunities in urban centres across the metro. We are building Cape Town, together,” Vos said. While Vos said the City and its partner, DCI Community Housing Services, looks forward to handing over the Goodwood housing opportunities, he was able to hand over the first homes at R101m Sir Lowry’s Pass Village project on Tuesday.

The project will provide homes to 307 beneficiaries and their families, and will be completed in 2024, if all goes as planned. The project will provide homes to 307 beneficiaries and their families, and will be completed in 2024, if all goes as planned. Picture: City of Cape Town Vos, and officials in the Human Settlements Directorate, celebrated as the City handed over the first 10 homes to qualifying beneficiaries of the affordable housing project on Tuesday. “I am honoured to celebrate with the first 10 beneficiaries and their families at the Sir Lowry’s Pass Village housing development.

“Mrs Katie Samuels (71) and Mrs Margaretha Jakobs (61) are among the residents to move into their homes today, and I am happy to share this special moment with them. “The Sir Lowry’s Pass Village affordable housing project is an example of our commitment to providing affordable opportunities to beneficiaries in all areas of the metro, which are close to economic opportunities and public transport hubs,” Vos said. Mrs Katie Samuels (71) and Mrs Margaretha Jakobs (61) are among the residents to move into their homes. Picture: City of Cape Town “Progress at this flagship project is at a steady pace and the City looks forward to providing many more opportunities to the qualifying beneficiaries in the weeks to come.

“We continue to build hope in our communities through our housing projects despite the great challenges that our teams face on a daily basis. “We thank the contractors and City staff for their hard work thus far, and we look forward to providing many more opportunities in the months to come across the city. “We call on our communities, civic organisations and beneficiaries to continue to work with us so that we can deliver opportunities to our beneficiaries in the shortest possible time,” said Vos.