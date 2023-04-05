Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 5

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced changes in fuel prices for April. These come into effect today.

While drivers behind the wheel of diesel vehicles can expect larger price cuts, petrol drivers will see very little to no change in the prices.

Inland the price changes are: 93 petrol drops 1c a litre, from R22.65 to R22.64; 95 petrol increases by 2c a litre, from R22.95 to R22.97. Wholesale diesel drops from R21.63 to R20.89,illuminating paraffin drops from R15.97 to R14.72; and LP gas (p/kg) from R38.68 to R37.76.