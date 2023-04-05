Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - April 5

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced changes in fuel prices for April. These come into effect today.
While drivers behind the wheel of diesel vehicles can expect larger price cuts, petrol drivers will see very little to no change in the prices.
Inland the price changes are: 93 petrol drops 1c a litre, from R22.65 to R22.64; 95 petrol increases by 2c a litre, from R22.95 to R22.97. Wholesale diesel drops from R21.63 to R20.89,illuminating paraffin drops from R15.97 to R14.72; and LP gas (p/kg) from R38.68 to R37.76.
On the coast, 3 petrol drops from R22.00 to R21.92; 95 petrol drops 5c a litre, from R22.30 to R22.25; wholesale diesel decreases from R20.97 to R20.16; illuminating paraffin decreases from R15.18 to R13.80 and LP gas (p/kg) from R36.10 to R35.17.
The visiting Cape Town City FC put a damper on celebrations at Loftus Versfeld when they held Mamelodi Sundowns to a goalless draw in a DStv Premiership clash on Tuesday evening.
Sundowns had recalled their big guns Peter Shalulile, Teboho Mokoena, Themba Zwane and Ronwen Williams for the clash in the hope of securing a win on an evening when they were playing as the 2022/23 Premiership champions for the first time this season.
Despite their wealth of possession and territory, Sundowns headed for the sheds at halftime empty handed although two offside calls against them seemed harsh.
