Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 13

Morocco's national airline is laying on 30 extra return flights to jet euphoric fans to Qatar for Wednesday's historic World Cup semi-final against France.
Morocco beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, becoming the first African or Arab team to qualify for a World Cup semi-final and sparking celebrations across the Arab world.
Fans had earlier complained online of hiccups at an overcrowded airport in Casablanca, Morocco's economic capital, ahead of the Portugal clash.
The Robben Island Museum is taking part in SA Tourism’s “Gimme Summer that Sho’t Left!” campaign targeted at the domestic travel market, and will be offering a free ticket for a child accompanied by a parent on a trip to the iconic island this holiday.
It is offering a complimentary ticket for one child under 18, with every adult buying a ticket for the 5pm tour.
The special runs from December 15 to January 15, 2023, and is available from Monday to Sunday.
