Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 13

Morocco's national airline is laying on 30 extra return flights to jet euphoric fans to Qatar for Wednesday's historic World Cup semi-final against France.

Morocco beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, becoming the first African or Arab team to qualify for a World Cup semi-final and sparking celebrations across the Arab world.

Fans had earlier complained online of hiccups at an overcrowded airport in Casablanca, Morocco's economic capital, ahead of the Portugal clash.