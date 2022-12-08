Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has been urged to rethink his approach with regard to the issue of the SAPS refusing to pay the legal fees of former police officers charged with apartheid-era crimes.

In an open letter to Minister Cele, Foundation for Human Rights programmes manager Zaid Kimmie made the plea on behalf of the families of the apartheid-era victims in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) Four and Caiphus Nyoka cases. The Cosas Four murders took place more than 40 years ago, while Caiphus Nyoka was murdered more than 35 years ago.

