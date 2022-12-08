Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - December 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Police Minister Bheki Cele has been urged to rethink his approach with regard to the issue of the SAPS refusing to pay the legal fees of former police officers charged with apartheid-era crimes.
In an open letter to Minister Cele, Foundation for Human Rights programmes manager Zaid Kimmie made the plea on behalf of the families of the apartheid-era victims in the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) Four and Caiphus Nyoka cases. The Cosas Four murders took place more than 40 years ago, while Caiphus Nyoka was murdered more than 35 years ago.
Soweto giants Orlando Pirates have snapped up the signature of Cape Town City winger Craig Martin
FarPost revealed on Wednesday afternoon that Martin, a longtime servant of the Citizens, had travelled to Johannesburg to complete his switch to the Buccaneers ahead of the resumption of the season. Twenty-nine-year-old Martin had been on the Sea Robbers’ wish list for a while.
The winger/defender broke into the top flight with City back in 2017, going on to make more than 100 appearances for the Cape Town-based outfit.
