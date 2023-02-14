Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 14

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
Czech international midfielder Jakub Jankto came out in an emotional video on his Twitter account. Jankto said he is homosexual and no longer wants to hide it.
Only a handful of top players have publicly come out as gay while still playing.
The Vivian Mokome Foundation and the George Sebulela Foundation descended on Alexandra Secondary School in Alexandra for a sanitary pad drive, which resulted in Grade 12 learners receiving a year’s supply of sanitary pads.
Joy, singing, dancing, and motivational talks graced a rainy Alexandra day.
The event was supported by The Star’s editor Sifiso Mahlangu, Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad, musician Lady Du, football legend Brian Baloyi and actor Meshach Mavuso.
