Prague — Czech international midfielder Jakub Jankto said on Monday that he was gay in an emotional video on his Twitter account. "I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself," Jankto said in English.

Story continues below Advertisement

Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has publicly come out as gay in a social media statement. pic.twitter.com/cAjnpfDvuL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 13, 2023 Only a handful of top players have publicly come out as gay while still playing.

Justin Fashanu came out in 1990. Josh Cavallo, at Adelaide United, came out in October 2021 and Jake Daniels did so at English side Blackpool in May 2022. Jankto, a 27-year-old winger on loan at Czech top-flight side from Getafe, became the first player attached to a club in LaLiga to come out. "Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, or with love," he added.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I have a job and I have been doing it as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion," said Jankto. Sparta Prague said Jankto had previously told the club and his teammates about his sexual orientation. "Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club's management, coach and teammates some time ago," said the club on Twitter.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. "You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters." Getafe also offered their support.

"Our maximum respect and unconditional support to our footballer Jakub Jankto," wrote the Madrid side on Twitter. The top football bodies also threw their support behind Jankto, just like several football clubs. "We're all with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone," tweeted Fifa.

Nuestro máximo respeto y apoyo incondicional a nuestro futbolista Jakub Jankto 💙 https://t.co/7D05Mhnhko — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) February 13, 2023 "Well done, Jakub. You're a true inspiration, and European football is with you!" said Uefa.

"Proud of you, Jakub!" tweeted LaLiga leaders Barcelona. Jankto, who has also played for Udinese and Sampdoria in Serie A, has played 45 games and scored four goals for the Czech national team. He has a three-year-old son, David, with his ex-girlfriend with whom he broke up with in 2021.