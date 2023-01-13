Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 13

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The decision by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) to increase electricity tariffs by 18.65% has been met by stinging criticism from political parties. The opposition political parties have described the double-digit increase as daylight robbery, unjust and unaffordable. The increase is expected to come into effect on April 1, 2023.Nersa made the announcement on Thursday.

Eskom applied for a 32% tariff increase. ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba, said South Africans were already battling high inflation, declining public services, and escalating food prices, and would now face an exorbitant 18.6% electricity increase. Read here for more on this. A group of determined girls from Khayelitsha will be participating in the Cape Town Cycle Tour in March. The team, which was brought together by Sindile Mavundla and his partner Juma Mkwela, is the only girls' cycling team in Khayelitsha.

Representing themselves and Khaltsha Cycles, the girls have shown curiosity and dedication towards the event as they were the ones who took the initiative to approach their coach to find out about opportunities that are “out there” for cyclists. Mavundla, also their coach, mentioned that despite the required fees to enter the race he made sure to raise as much money as possible to secure space for the team. For more on this read here. IOL