Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The recent news about dairy farmers being forced to discard 12 000 litres of milk because it had gone sour and the poultry industry being forced to slaughter 10 million chickens paints a bleak picture of what most businesses face as a result of load shedding.

Managing director at Food Forward SA (FFSA), Andy Du Plessis, spoke about how load shedding is threatening food security and affecting many livelihoods.

Du Plessis said this is expected to stretch financially strapped consumers even further, with reports suggesting some South Africans will be forced to choose between their electricity needs and food security.