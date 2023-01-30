Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - January 30

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The recent news about dairy farmers being forced to discard 12 000 litres of milk because it had gone sour and the poultry industry being forced to slaughter 10 million chickens paints a bleak picture of what most businesses face as a result of load shedding.
Managing director at Food Forward SA (FFSA), Andy Du Plessis, spoke about how load shedding is threatening food security and affecting many livelihoods.
Du Plessis said this is expected to stretch financially strapped consumers even further, with reports suggesting some South Africans will be forced to choose between their electricity needs and food security.
For more on this, read here.
Themba Bavuma has been the centre of criticism for the past six months in SA cricket. The levels of condemnation crossed a line that no SA cricketer has ever had to endure.
But on Sunday he was in the centre of Bloemfontein taking in the applause upon reaching his third one-day international century that paved the way for the Proteas to claim a series win over world champions England. The Proteas won by five to win the series 2-0.
Read here for more.
IOL