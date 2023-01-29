Brilliant Temba Bavuma century propels Proteas to series win over England

Cape Town — “Bavuma, Bavuma, Bavuma!” A name that has not echoed around a South African cricket ground with such fervour since that magical day at Newlands seven years ago.

But for all the historical significance of that sunlit day in Cape Town, this arguably meant even more to the man himself, South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma, at the Mangaung Oval on Sunday.

Bavuma has been the centre of criticism for the past six months in SA cricket. The levels of condemnation crossed a line that no SA cricketer has ever had to endure. But on Sunday he was in the centre of Bloemfontein taking in the applause upon reaching his third one-day international century that paved the way for the Proteas to claim a series win over world champions England. The vivid outpour of emotion upon reaching the milestone was therefore understandably personal for Bavuma.

Bavuma would undoubtedly have questioned his own ability, and even more depressingly his self worth over the last period. This was the self assurance that will go a long way to healing those mental wounds. Even more impressive than the celebration was the innings itself. It was Bavuma’s most assured period spent at the crease in his nine-year international career. The intent was there from the outset. Then came the innovation. But most importantly there was the control that beautifully came to the fore when he unleashed a sweetly-timed cover drive that raced over outfield to bring up his century. It was spellbinding.

Bavuma’s dismissal, though, left his teammates with some work to do still if they were to complete the third highest chase in SA’s ODI history. Inspired by their captain leading from the front, they did just that through an unbroken 65-run partnership between David Miller (58 not out) and Marco Jansen (32 not out) which followed contributions from Rassie van der Dussen (38), Aiden Markram (49) and Heinrich Klaasen (27). Considering where this team were just a few days ago, it has been a remarkable couple of matches that has SA believing again that they may yet qualify automatically for the World Cup in India later this year.

The death bowling remains a cause for concern after England pummelled 60 off the final four overs of their innings. This was primarily due to England captain Jos Buttler striking an equally sublime 94 not out off 82 balls. Keshav Maharaj also struggled after replacing Tabraiz Shamsi as the lone spinner in the SA team, with Harry Brook (80) and Moeen Ali (51) enjoying the left-arm spin that was on offer. But all these are welcoming problems for a SA team, and crucially their captain, who has recaptured the enjoyment factor of playing for the national side again.

Scorecard England: 342/7 (Buttler 94*, Brook 80, Moeen 51, Nortje 2/64, Parnell 1/54) South Africa: 345/7 (Bavuma 109, Miller 58*, Jansen 32*, Markram 49, Rashid 2/72)