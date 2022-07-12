Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - July 12

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Transnet National Ports Authority said it is investing R16.1 billion in infrastructure at the Western Region’s ports of Cape Town, Saldanha and Mossel Bay in a move to increase trade efficiency. Its managing executive for the western region, advocate Phyllis Difeto, announced the allocation of R5.5bn to the Port of Cape Town, R2.2bn to the Port of Mossel Bay and R8.4bn to Saldanha over a 7-year period. Read here for more on this story.

Petros Mokoena, who was found guilty of rape in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, is expected back in court on Wednesday ahead of his sentencing. His victim, a defenceless blind woman. In January last year, Mokoena was caught in the act by his victim's sons who found him shirtless in their mother’s bed. He offered R1 000 to the sons before fleeing, leaving behind some of his belongings. For more on this story, read here.

French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba has returned to Serie A side Juventus on a free transfer on Monday where he hopes to revive a career at club level that stagnated at Manchester United. The 29-year-old enjoyed a highly successful first spell at Juventus (2012-16) before United swooped to sign him for a then record €105 million ($106 million). Pogba underwent his medical over the weekend and has signed a four year deal which will earn him a reported €8 million ($8.12 million) a season plus a potential two million euros in bonuses.

Read here for more. Non-profit organisation Rhiza Babuyile has opened its first brick and mortar clinic in Diepsloot offering primary healthcare services to the poor of the community. For more, read here.