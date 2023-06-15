Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 15

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The suspended chief executive of the Johannesburg Roads Agency has been fired for falsifying his qualifications to land the lucrative R3.5 million a year job. JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke was fired on Wednesday after he was initially suspended in November last year after questions arose about his qualifications, which included a purported Harvard Master’s degree.
According to reports, Mahanuke also insisted he be referred to as ‘Doctor’ by senior JRA staff after he took office in August last year.
Read here for more.
Cape Town Spurs gained promotion to the DStv Premiership as they held Maritzburg United to a goalless stalemate at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on last night.
The Urban Warriors needed to avoid defeat and duly obliged as they ensured they finished their promotion/relegation play-offs having not conceded a single goal.
For the Team of Choice, their 15-year stay in the top flight came to a disappointing end as they followed Marumo Gallants into the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
For more on this, read here.
IOL