Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 15

The suspended chief executive of the Johannesburg Roads Agency has been fired for falsifying his qualifications to land the lucrative R3.5 million a year job. JRA CEO Tshepo Mahanuke was fired on Wednesday after he was initially suspended in November last year after questions arose about his qualifications, which included a purported Harvard Master’s degree.

According to reports, Mahanuke also insisted he be referred to as ‘Doctor’ by senior JRA staff after he took office in August last year.

