Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 20

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
It's a masterstroke by SA director Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to bring Elton Jantjies into the fold as injury cover for Handré Pollard and Damian Willemse ahead of the Rugby Championship.
The flyhalf joined the Bok squad on Sunday as they started the second week of preparation ahead of the shortened southern hemisphere tournament.
South Africa will start their international Test season against Australia in the first match on 8 July, and Jantjies arrives just in time as the backup to Manie Libbok.
Read here for more on this.
As the country continues to immerse itself in different occasions celebrating Youth Month, Miss SA 2022, Ndavi Nokeri, is also making a mark on this momentous month.
Nokeri is the founder of the Ed-Unite campaign, aimed at raising funds for infrastructure and facilities in schools, scholarships, bursaries, medical and menstrual hygiene support, as well as sports and training.
The beauty queen recently announced an R1.3 million partnership between her advocacy campaign and the leading IT and business educational institute Richfield.
For more on this, read here.
IOL