Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 20

It's a masterstroke by SA director Rassie Erasmus and Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber to bring Elton Jantjies into the fold as injury cover for Handré Pollard and Damian Willemse ahead of the Rugby Championship.

The flyhalf joined the Bok squad on Sunday as they started the second week of preparation ahead of the shortened southern hemisphere tournament.

South Africa will start their international Test season against Australia in the first match on 8 July, and Jantjies arrives just in time as the backup to Manie Libbok.