Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 21

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu on Tuesday evening named Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin as the club's new coach. Zungu said after an intense two weeks of looking for a coach, he offered Martin a three-year contract.
Some of the 43-year-old tactician’s former teams include Simba SC in Tanzania, Qadsia SC in Kuwait, Getafe and Real Madrid in Spain in head coach and assistant roles. In true Usuthu tradition style, the Spaniard was dubbed 'Cijimpi' which is synonymous with the sharpening of Zulu warriors for war.
Two fashion design students from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) were named in the top 10 of the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award competition.
The competition is presented by Durban Fashion Fair. The university said the competition, which is aimed at showcasing the very best emerging talent, was open to fashion design students from KwaZulu-Natal.
The designs submitted for the competition had to follow and reflect an understanding of the race day theme: Out of This World.
DUT spokesperson Alan Khan said the winner would be announced at the Hollywoodbets Durban July, on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
