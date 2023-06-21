Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 21

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu on Tuesday evening named Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin as the club's new coach. Zungu said after an intense two weeks of looking for a coach, he offered Martin a three-year contract.

Some of the 43-year-old tactician’s former teams include Simba SC in Tanzania, Qadsia SC in Kuwait, Getafe and Real Madrid in Spain in head coach and assistant roles. In true Usuthu tradition style, the Spaniard was dubbed 'Cijimpi' which is synonymous with the sharpening of Zulu warriors for war.

