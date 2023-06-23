Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Former Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard opened his eyes and reacted to questions from doctors, family, and friends more than a week after slipping into a coma due to illness.

His girlfriend, South African singer Nadine shared the news on her social media page on Thursday but said in the same breath they are still praying for his recovery. Hougaard has been in a coma in the Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria since falling ill about two weeks ago.

