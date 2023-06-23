Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 23

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Former Springbok and Bulls flyhalf Derick Hougaard opened his eyes and reacted to questions from doctors, family, and friends more than a week after slipping into a coma due to illness.
His girlfriend, South African singer Nadine shared the news on her social media page on Thursday but said in the same breath they are still praying for his recovery. Hougaard has been in a coma in the Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria since falling ill about two weeks ago.
KwaZulu-Natal-born entrepreneur Shivad Singh, 28, the founder of Head Start Education, an online education platform, a company that he started at 19 years old, is not frightened to dream big,
Head Start Education provides digital educational material for teachers and learners. Singh launched his company, formerly known as Presto, after graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Cape Town. Since then, both Singh and the company have grown.
His business goal is to equip learners and teachers with essential digital skills, which would lead to an improvement in their overall skills development and employability. Head Start Education is also developing an online coding school called Code A2Z that teaches coding to children aged 2-18 years and above.
