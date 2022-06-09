Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - June 9

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest of the head of the Mpumalanga Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Samkelo Ngubane, by the Hawks in Mbombela on Monday. Ngubane was arrested over alleged personal protective equipment (PPE) fraud and corruption amounting to R5.9 million. Ngubane joins his co-accused, Cogta deputy director Raymond Manzini, his brother Chris Manzini, and director of Gatjeni Ndlovu Trading Moses Ndlovu.

Ngubane appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of contravening sections of the Public Finance Management Act. Ngubane has since been released on R10 000 bail. The matter was postponed to July 28 for further investigation.

Read here for more information. Akani Simbine did what he had to do in the semi-finals, and now he can get ready for revenge when he faces Ferdinand Omanyala in the 100m final at the African athletics championships in Mauritius today. South African champion Simbine started his season later than usual so that he could peak at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon in late July.

But it would still have hurt Simbine to be beaten on home soil by Omanyala, the African record-holder, on home soil at the ASA Grand Prix in Germiston on April 13. For more on this, read here. With IOL’s feature on My Fellow South Africans, an indepth look is taken at Daniel Williams, 65, originally from Elsies River. Daniels, a homeless man who lost everything after being retrenched many years ago by the City of Cape Town where he worked as a street sweeper.

He now sweeps the streets of Parow for recycled items to sell for something to eat. He wanted to be a policeman but had dropped out of school because he had hung out with the “wrong friends”. Williams said he is a God-fearing person and believes that God will always take care of you, “no matter what you did wrong”. The thing he loves most about Parow, in Cape Town, is its friendly people. His favourite thing about South Africa is “our wonderful weather”. There’s definitely a few lessons to learn from Mr William’s life.