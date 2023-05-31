Independent Online
Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 31

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

In our top stories:

Premiership side Maritzburg United will begin their quest to retain their top-flight status against Casric Stars in their opening match of the PSL promotion-relegation playoffs at Harry Gwala Stadium today.

Maritzburg concluded the 2022-23 Premiership season with five points from their final three matches, a run that saw them scrape a 15th-place finish (ahead of Marumo Gallants) while snatching a lifeline with the playoffs against Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars.

Read here for more.

From gracing catwalks and acting in award-winning movies to hosting renowned shows, several South African superstars currently based around the world continue to instil a sense of pride.

Among the talented superstars is Cape Town-born model Lisa-Marie Jaftha. Jaftha, who has been an international model for more than 10 years, was born and raised in the southern suburbs of Wynberg.

Having started modelling at a young age, Jaftha currently has more than 10 years of international modelling experience with a string of stunning career highlights, and has worked with iconic brands like Gucci, Carolina Herrera, and Sports Illustrated.

For more on this, read here.

IOL

Recent stories by:

Robin-Lee Francke
