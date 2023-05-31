Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - May 31

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Premiership side Maritzburg United will begin their quest to retain their top-flight status against Casric Stars in their opening match of the PSL promotion-relegation playoffs at Harry Gwala Stadium today.

Maritzburg concluded the 2022-23 Premiership season with five points from their final three matches, a run that saw them scrape a 15th-place finish (ahead of Marumo Gallants) while snatching a lifeline with the playoffs against Cape Town Spurs and Casric Stars.

