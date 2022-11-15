Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 15

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

ActionSA national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, announced on Monday that the party will not be a part of the multi-party administration in the metro, dealing yet another blow to the stability of the Ekurhuleni coalition. Despite voting in favour of Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell’s reinstatement after she was removed from office by a motion of no confidence last month, Beaumont said ActionSA councillors will not hold any mayoral committee roles. Read here for more on this.

There were sighs of relief across Cape Town after the kidnapped 8-year-old girl Abirah Dekhtar was found in Khayelitsha on Monday. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police members from various specialised units and City of Cape Town's law enforcement officials utilised state of the art technology and located the girl in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha. The 8-year-old was snatched while seated in her lift club vehicle in Amber Court in Gatesville. For more on this read here.

Last year's winner Antoine Dupont as well as South Africa's Lukhanyo Am are among four nominees for the World Rugby men's player of the year award, the global body announced on Monday. France scrum-half Dupont and centre Am are joined by Ireland pair Jonny Sexton, a winner in 2018, and Josh van der Flier. Am is included despite playing just five of the Springboks' 10 Tests so far this year due to injury. The winners will be named on Sunday during a ceremony in Monaco. Read here for more on this.

