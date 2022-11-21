Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 21

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Artist and musician Oupa John Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, has died, his family confirmed on Sunday. Family spokesperson Mmanake Mokitimi said DJ Sumbody had an unfortunate encounter that led to his passing early on Sunday. Police are investigating a case of murder and said the motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage. Read here for more.

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will appear in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault. The 21-year-old was first arrested in January after allegations relating to a young woman, after images and videos were posted online. He was released on bail but was arrested again in October for an alleged breach of conditions. For more on this, read here.

The German Embassy has awarded non-profit organisation, Hamba Bamba Funda (HBF) funds to build a new modular classroom. Hamba Bamba Funda is a Zulu translation and means Move.Touch.Learn. The organisation advocates for early childhood education and currently runs projects in Kliptown, Soweto, and will now expand its services to a new location in Soweto. Read here for more.

