Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 9

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

SABC and Metro FM news reader Pearl Shongwe has died. The SABC said Shongwe, 35, was found dead in her Waterfall apartment on Tuesday. Shongwe was a news anchor on Metro FM’s Touch Drive, which is headlined by radio personality Tbo Touch.

Sepp Blatter, the former president of Fifa when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger"Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad".