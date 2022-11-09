Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - November 9

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
SABC and Metro FM news reader Pearl Shongwe has died. The SABC said Shongwe, 35, was found dead in her Waterfall apartment on Tuesday. Shongwe was a news anchor on Metro FM’s Touch Drive, which is headlined by radio personality Tbo Touch.
Sepp Blatter, the former president of Fifa when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger"Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad".
The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations since it was first announced.
Durban-based photographer Karishma Rajcomar has been crowned this year's winner of the Canon Picture Perfect competition. Rajcomar’s Stare in Agony image scooped both the top prize for Best Picture and won the Canon Picture Perfect competition 2022.
The Perfect Picture is an SABC1 seven-part reality series that was hosted by rapper and presenter Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane.
