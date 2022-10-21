Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 21

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The Zulu royal house says it stands by its assertion that controversial women’s rights activist Sihle Sibisi is an intruder and extortionist who forced her way into the royal household and started ‘misbehaving’. The Star carried a story last week in which Sibisi was accused of intruding on the royal house and even sitting in meetings with the king. Read here for more.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has blamed electricity blackouts for the breakdown of the country’s last functioning driver’s licence printing machine, but the transport committee in Parliament is not convinced. The machine had been broken for at least two weeks. For more on this, read here.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Manchester United's squad for Saturday's clash with Chelsea after his tantrum against Tottenham. Ronaldo stormed down the Old Trafford tunnel with several minutes remaining in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday. Read here for more. Two South African students from the IIE School of Hospitality and Service Management (HSM) have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime internship to study under the tutelage of South African culinary superstar Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen at his Michelin-star restaurant in Nice in France, named simply Jan.

