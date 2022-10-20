Two Cape Town students jet to France to work at a Michelin-star restaurant

Cape Town - Two South African students from the IIE School of Hospitality and Service Management (HSM) have been offered a once-in-a-lifetime internship to study under the tutelage of South African culinary superstar Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen at his Michelin-star restaurant in Nice in France, named simply Jan. Daniël de Bruin from Worcester and Marc Trollip from Rondebosch are IIE School of HSM’s star students who will be undertaking internship at the restaurant to learn the ins and outs of international hospitality.

IIE HSM Cape Town lecturer, Roshaan Hurter said: “There is a great need in Africa for academically trained hospitality professionals, particularly when one considers that many executive positions in the African hospitality industry are not filled by those from the continent and we, as a school, are determined to fill this gap. So when Jan was looking for students, he came to us.” Hunter said they were proud to have two of their students chosen for this amazing opportunity. “We wish both Daniel and Marc everything of the best – we know that they are both incredibly hard working and will make the best of this incredible experience,” Hunter said.

While De Bruin departs for France in December for his two month internship, Trollip’s journey starts in mid-March 2023 when he will travel to the south of France for his three month internship at Jan. Trollip hoped to travel the world and gain more industry experience. “I want to immerse myself into the culture and passion of a restaurant of this calibre and experience as much as possible while I am there,” Trollip said. De Bruin will be working front-of-house and is currently in his second year studying a degree in hospitality and service management. He said he originally thought to pursue a career in hospitality while on holiday, when a server remembered to set his place setting left-handed as he is a “leftie”.

"I was so impressed and have never forgotten it. I have pride in serving people and providing them with the best possible experience. I believe the opportunities in the hospitality industry are endless and there's plenty of room for growth in South Africa and on the global stage," De Bruin said.

