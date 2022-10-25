Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 25

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The National Prosecuting Authority has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s action plan for implementing recommendations from the State Capture Commission. Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday, announcing several changes which were currently underway after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made recommendations arising from the report. Read here for more on this.

The Stellenbosch Municipality said that it is closely following developments after the discovery of two bodies at a private erf in Bird Street. Police recovered the bodies of two missing teens from a dam on Paul Kruger Street in Stellenbosch earlier on Monday. Nineteen-year-old Ethan Kirkland and 18-year-old Leila Lees were reported missing on Saturday. For more on this, read here.

A Mamelodi Sundowns outfit with a reconfigured technical team will travel to Maritzburg United as the two sides meet at the Harry Gwala Stadium tonight at 7.30pm. The Brazilians are coming off an embarrassing MTN8 cup exit at the hands of Orlando Pirates, leading to the club feeling the need to reconstruct the roles of the three coaches in the technical team. Read here for more on this.

Close to 500 unemployed KwaDukuza residents are set to benefit from jobs thanks to an R1.7 million grant funding from the KZN Department of Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs. KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca on Monday launched the Mavivane Transformative Riverine Management Programme (MTRMP) as a local response to climate change. For more on this, read here.