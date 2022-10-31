Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 31

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation was described by his uncle, King Mswati III of Eswatini, as the moment when the tears of the Zulu royal family were “finally wiped away” following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi last year.

Thousands of people, including Zulu regiments, maidens, international dignitaries, former heads of state and kings and queens descended on Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, creating a melting pot of cultures with colourful traditional regalia and spirited songs.

