Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 31

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation was described by his uncle, King Mswati III of Eswatini, as the moment when the tears of the Zulu royal family were “finally wiped away” following the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi last year.
Thousands of people, including Zulu regiments, maidens, international dignitaries, former heads of state and kings and queens descended on Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, creating a melting pot of cultures with colourful traditional regalia and spirited songs.
Minibus taxis were involved in two of three accidents that left a trail of death and destruction on KwaZulu-Natal roads this weekend as October Transport month, which seeks to highlight road safety among other things, comes to an end. Ten people lost their lives while over 17 others sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.
Marcus Rashford's 100th goal for Manchester United sealed a 1-0 win against West Ham as the England forward made his push for a World Cup place on Sunday.
Thanks to Rashford, the 22nd player to score a century of goals for United, and a series of superb saves from David De Gea, Ten Hag's side are up to fifth place in the Premier League.
