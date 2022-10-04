Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 4

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The National Freedom Party is shocked that after weeks of heavy load shedding Minister Pravin Gordhan’s only solution was appointing a new Board. It said it’s disturbed at the composition of the new Eskom Board which despite promises of being filled with individuals with an engineering background, is made up of “recycled executives with little to no engineering experience.
Fuel prices are starting to come down and South African motorists can look forward to another petrol price reduction in October. On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced 93 octane petrol will decrease by 89c per litre, while 95 octane will decrease by R1.02 per litre at midnight on Wednesday.
The prices of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by 10c per litre, while diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase by 15c per litre.
Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will now cost 61c less per litre and the price of liquefied petroleum gas is to increase by 19c per kilogram.
Cape Town is set to host Africa’s first continental Rubik's speed-cubing competition at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World from October 7 – 9. The Rubik's Cube was invented in 1974 by Ernő Rubik, a Hungarian designer and architect who lived and worked in Budapest.
It was originally created to teach mathematical formulas.The World Cube Association (WCA) has chosen The Cubing Hub, founded by Donovan Pretorius in 2015 when he was in Grade 9, to host the competition.
