Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 4

The National Freedom Party is shocked that after weeks of heavy load shedding Minister Pravin Gordhan’s only solution was appointing a new Board. It said it’s disturbed at the composition of the new Eskom Board which despite promises of being filled with individuals with an engineering background, is made up of “recycled executives with little to no engineering experience.

Fuel prices are starting to come down and South African motorists can look forward to another petrol price reduction in October. On Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced 93 octane petrol will decrease by 89c per litre, while 95 octane will decrease by R1.02 per litre at midnight on Wednesday.