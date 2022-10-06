Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 6

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
The Public Service Commercial Union (PSCU) has welcomed the court ruling that compelled Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to provide confidential documents on the sale of a 51% stake in SAA. The Western Cape High Court dismissed Toto Investment Holdings’ application to stop the sale of SAA to Takatso with costs on Monday.
City Power in Johannesburg has called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to do more to help curb the increasing rate of vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure around Roodepoort.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said it has seen an increase in incidents of vandalism of mini-substations, transformer substations, street lights, and theft of cables, fuses, mini-substation doors, and copper items in and around the transformers.
When Springbok Women’s star player Lusanda Dumke clinched the sports star of the year award in the Eastern Cape last month, she asked to forfeit a car she had won as a prize and asked event organisers to help build her a home for her destitute family instead.
Now plans are forging ahead to build the rugby star a home, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Eastern Cape Human Settlements Department, Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality, and Siviwe Mpengensi, the chairperson of the Chippa Mpengesi Foundation and owner of Chippa United Football Club
