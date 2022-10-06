Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 6

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

The Public Service Commercial Union (PSCU) has welcomed the court ruling that compelled Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to provide confidential documents on the sale of a 51% stake in SAA. The Western Cape High Court dismissed Toto Investment Holdings’ application to stop the sale of SAA to Takatso with costs on Monday.

Read here for more on this.

City Power in Johannesburg has called on the police and other law enforcement agencies to do more to help curb the increasing rate of vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure around Roodepoort.