Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - October 7

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Story continues below Advertisement

ActionSA says it held a senate meeting to discuss the approach to coalitions in the future, following the collapse of the multi-party government in Johannesburg and its growing concerns for the stability of the coalitions in Gauteng. Last week, the Joburg multi-party coalition collapsed, when the ANC’s Dada Morero was elected mayor just days after the Cope’s Colleen Makhubele took charge as speaker, defeating a DA candidate - who was backed by the multi-party coalition Read here for more on this.

Five additional hospitals in the Western Cape have been exempted from load shedding. This brings the total number of hospitals protected in the province to eight. In a statement on Thursday, the provincial health department said the move followed a briefing last Friday by health and wellness MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, who said that the national government had “left the Western Cape behind” and called on them and all other stakeholders to exempt more hospitals in the province. For more on this, read here.

Story continues below Advertisement

AmaZulu announced the sacking of Brandon Truter on Thursday. Truter’s dismissal came amid a drop in form from the Durban-based club, and speculation about internal divisions among the players. Usuthu have lost their last three Premiership games with the most recent being their 1-0 KwaZulu-Natal derby defeat to top-flight newcomers Richards Bay on Wednesday. Read here for more on this. The World Health Organization (WHO) has awarded the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) with an accolade for its vaccine regulation.Sahpra has received a functional level maturity Level 3.

Story continues below Advertisement