Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 15

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

The price of both 95 octane and 93 octane is set to drop by nearly R2 per litre in October. According to data from the Central Energy Fund, the fuel price forecast for October will decrease by R1.97 per litre, while the price of diesel is set to increase. Read here for more on this. The eThekwini Municipality indicated that cable theft and load shedding are the causes of an interruption of water supply in Umlazi and Mfume in the south of Durban.

In a public notice, the municipality said it was aware of the interruption of water supply affecting areas including Mfume, KwaKhanyile, Mashiwase, Nkwali and KwaSoni. For more on this read here. Cricket South Africa starts another new domestic season for the sport, with sponsors notably absent from all major domestic competitions.

Cricket SA’s ‘Summer of Cricket’ kicks off with an unglamourous Division 2, T20 Knockout competition that will be hosted in Pietermaritzburg and in East London from September 30. Read here for more on this. Instead of a party, 19-year-old Giovanni Papier from Lavender Hill is planning to do something a little bit different for his 20th birthday on September 19.

