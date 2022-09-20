Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 20

IOL NEWS · Daily IOL News Bulletin presented by Nokuthula Khwela Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories. In our top stories:

Eskom has launched a power purchase programme to secure 1 000MW to bolster constrained generation capacity. According to the power utility this was part of measures to address load shedding. The first power supply agreement was expected to be signed during the course of this week, and for the power to start flowing through the grid as soon as possible. Read here for more on this.

A horrific accident involving a truck in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday claimed one life while two others were seriously injured. ALS Paramedics Medical Services director Garrith Jamieson said one person was killed in a truck accident on the Hans Dettman Highway over the M7 Highway in Pinetown just before 1pm on Monday afternoon. For more on this read here. Tristan Stubbs became an instant millionaire on Monday at the inaugural SA20 auction on Monday. Stubbs, 22, was bought by his hometown team, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, for R9.2million after a bidding war that included MI Cape Town.

Read here for more. The Robben Island Museum (RIM), through a partnership with Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), observed International Coastal Clean Up Day on Robben Island along with more than 150 volunteers and environmental partners, at the weekend. The volunteers cleared a huge amount of waste that had washed up on the island over the past few months.

