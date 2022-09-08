Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.
In our top stories:
Following threats by EFF leader Julius Malema to shut down Pick n Pay supermarkets nationwide, the retailer held talks with the party and a delegation of black former franchisees and store owners to discuss allegations of unfairness and exploitation.
Among the allegations were that Pick n Pay’s franchise model and “market store” initiative were damaging to the franchisees’ interests.
Eskom confirmed it successfully recovered R30 million in unlawful pension fund money paid to benefit former CEO Brian Molefe. The money was unlawfully paid to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund (EPPF) in 2016 when Molefe resigned from the power utility.
Peter Shalulile scored a 90th-minute winner as Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a 1-0 victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.
The University of Cape Town’s vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng should serve as hope for all rural and urban schoolchildren in South Africa.
Phakeng, who schooled at Marapyane village and then Ikageng Primary in Ga-Rankuwa, is the inaugural winner of the Africa Education Medal for her work in education.
