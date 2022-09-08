Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - September 8

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Following threats by EFF leader Julius Malema to shut down Pick n Pay supermarkets nationwide, the retailer held talks with the party and a delegation of black former franchisees and store owners to discuss allegations of unfairness and exploitation.

Among the allegations were that Pick n Pay’s franchise model and “market store” initiative were damaging to the franchisees’ interests.

