Defence minister lays down the law: those who plan to disrupt May 29 elections will be dealt with

Minister of Defence Thandi Modise has warned that no incitement of violence, lawlessness, destruction of infrastructure, or barricading of roads will be tolerated during elections, set down for next month. Modise said anyone found to be in breach of the country’s laws be dealt with accordingly.

Addressing the media on the state of readiness for the elections in Pretoria on Sunday, Modise warned that prosecutors are ready to prosecute offences such as electoral fraud and corruption, removing or defacing political party and campaign posters, interfering with the duties of the electoral officials, forcing anyone to vote. #SAelections24| No one has a right to intimidate and prevent others from exercising their Constitutional right to vote for a party of his or her choice. pic.twitter.com/mgXOrUVzpv — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 28, 2024

#SAelections24 | Sharing false, unverified information, rumours, or threats online or in person can have serious consequences. It can incite violence, confuse voters, and undermine the democratic process.#ElectionsSafety pic.twitter.com/327jVv1cOq — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) April 28, 2024 The 2024 national and provincial elections will be on May 29. These elections take place against the backdrop of the country’s celebration of 30 years of democracy. Modise said that protocol has been established between the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to prioritise all election-related crimes.

“We urge members of the public to report any crime related to elections to the nearest police station or Electoral Commission (IEC) offices,” she said. Modise further cautioned against the sharing false information and misinformation on different platforms, stating that this may result in serious consequences. “Sharing false, unverified information, rumours, or threats online or in person can have serious consequences. It can incite violence, confuse voters, and undermine the democratic process.

“Individuals who use social media and electronic platforms to send threatening messages, incite violence, or cause harm to others will be charged,” she said. Despite the Constitution allowing citizens to participate in protests, pickets, and present petitions, Modise said those who participate in these activities must do so peacefully and not violate the rights of those who do not want to participate. She further assured will ensure that the elections will be conducted in a safe and secure environment.